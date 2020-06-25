Henry Cavill wants to be Superman for a long time

Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman ‘for the next few years.” The actor of 37 years has made his debut as a superhero in The man of Steel, Zack Snyder, in 2013, before returning to play the character in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, and then again at the box-office hit The Justice League a year later.

At the end of last year, Henry Cavill has sparked rumours that he raccrocherait the red cape, iconic. In a recent interview with Varietyhe has confessed that he hopes to play Superman for many years to come.

“I’ve always been a fan of Superman. With a character as well, that the wear and tear of the layer in the shelf. And this is part of their “public performance”, he explained, noting that the expectations and responsibilities that come with the role-playing game.

“When I meet with the children, they didn’t necessarily look like Henry Cavill, you can see me as Superman, and there is a consequential liability, he explained. It is a responsibility that I am very happy, and I hope that I will be able to play more of Superman in the years to come.”

The actor revealed that his life had changed “dramatically,” because of Superman and has admitted so poignant that he had been inspired by this superhero of fiction to become a better person.

“It’s so good, it’s so cute, and when you start to compare to him, because you are playing your role, you really begin to look towards the inside, said Henry Cavill. You say to yourself: “I’m a good person? Is that I can be a pretty good person to play Superman?” And if you ever hear a whisper of the kind: “Hmm, wait a second. Maybe not”, then choose from and you can make sure that you are a better person. I think that is all that one can do in life.”