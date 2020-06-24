Henry Cavill wants to play Superman for years to come.

In an interview to Variety, Henry Cavill explained that he wanted to continue playing Superman in the years to come.

Since 2013, Henry Cavill plays the role of Superman. He has played in ” Man of Steel “, ” Batman vs Superman : Dawn of Justice “, but also ” Justice League “. In an interview with Variety, he has made confidences about their role.

In a first moment, Henry Cavill said : “I’ve always been a fan of Superman. With a character as well, that the wear of the layer with you outside of the tray. And this is part of your the public representation “ .

Henry Cavill has added : “When you have children, the children I don’t necessarily look like Henry Cavill, but you can see Superman, and there are a responsibility that goes with it” .

The young man also revealed : “Because it is a character so wonderful, in fact, it is a responsibility that I’m happy to have. And I hope that I’m going to be able to play more than Superman in the years to come “ .

Henry Cavill talks about his role in Superman

Since his role in Superman, Henry Cavill, has seen its “life has changed drastically because of it. And this gave me a lot ofopportunities for the functions. And yes, this is one of those characters that has changed the course of my career.” .

The actor has also revealed : “I am very grateful for this. And I was also much I learned about myself, even. It is so good, it is so nice, and when you start to compare to him. Prce that you play, you will begin to really see you “ .

He has also said : “You say to yourself : ‘Am I a good person ? And then I have to be a person good enough to game Superman ?’ And you hear this in your head : “Hmm, wait a second. It can’t be ” “ .

Finally, he concluded : “then you adjust and make sure that you are a better person. I think that is all that we you can do in life” .

