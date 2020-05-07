Henry Cavill would once again donning the cape

Although the character of Superman does not currently the subject of a new feature-length film, Henry Cavill, who has recently camped in the super-hero of Metropolis, has just declared to be ready to rethread her pantyhose for new adventures.

With three films at the meter in which it has each time incarnate Superman, you could or feel that Henry Cavill has printed an image that it would be dangerous to defeat, or that he has done his time. The principal believes that he has not yet given everything in his costume.

In an interview-river granted to Men’s Healththe actor has given the following reminder : “The cape is still in the cabinet. It is to me. “ However, no new feature-length documentary is on the horizon with Superman in the title role.

It is “important” for Henry Cavill continue to play as Superman

Later, Henry Cavill explains remain concerned by the future of Superman at the cinema and that he wished to play a role, in every sense of the term :

“I’m not going to sit quietly looking at the way things happen. I have not abandoned the role. I still have a lot to give to Superman. A lot of stories to tell. A real depth to the honesty of the character in which I want to enter. I want to reflect the comics. It is important for me. There is still a lot of ways to make justice to Superman. We’ll see. “

The actor returns to the passage in its various incarnations of the Kryptonien. He sees as well Man of Steel as a starting point ” awesome “ and that he would not wish anything to change if he had the ability to rewrite the past. On Batman v. Superman : Dawn of justicehe recognizes that the darkness of the film, which was a better Batman. As to Justice Leaguehe says that “it didn’t work “.

Last year during a visit to Paris, Dean Cain, the Superman of the early 1990s, he, too, had considered that the films of Zack Snyder were too dark for a character of light such as Superman. And, at the microphone of Firsthaving summarized the situation : “Anyway, anyway, once it had been Superman, there is still the Superman for ever ! “



