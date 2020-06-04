Henry Cavill would play Superman in the movies of the DC universe by Warner Bros

Superman : Henry Cavill would be in the skin of the super heroes

According to the information related by Deadline, Henry Cavill is in talks to play in the next productions cinmatographiques of Warner Bros. This actor, who appeared in Mission Impossible : Fallout , could once again interprter Superman. As a reminder, it has already held this role in three films of the DC universe.

New movies from the DC universe world

In case of agreement, Henry Cavill apparatra in the second round of Aquaman with Jason Momoa, expected in 2022. It could also be found Dwayne Johnson in Black Adam . The output of this generalization of Jaume Collet-Serra is prvue for the December 22, 2021.

Henry Cavill portray of new Superman 2013 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Legendary Pictures Funding, LLC

The actor was under the guidance of Zack Snyder

In 2013, this comdien a t recrut by Zack Snyder to take the rle of this superhros in Man of Steel . Three years later, he returns to the notch in the skin of the ms character in Batman v Superman : Dawn of justice and Justice League in 2017 ; all of the achievements of this cinaste.

Henry Cavill is in ha productions in other

The ralisateur Harry Bradbeer is currently working on Enola Holmes o will appear on the hollywood star. It will play to the cts of Millie Bobby Brown and Helena Bonham Carter. The acting as an interpreter of Superman will also be in the next pane Justice League with Gal Gadot, and Ezra Miller.