Henry Martin: ‘If in America we would have spent to Monterrey, we had just’

Henry Martin lives its second year as an americanism, and already consecrated in the box holder Miguel Herrerathe attacker was recognized that has very clear what it is defending the t-shirt, ensuring that if after the title in 2018, the team would have lived a situation like the one that crosses Monterrey in the current tournament they have not won in 10 dates, the consequences would be serious because he knows that in the Nest there is space for a failure of that magnitude.

“If in the event where we were champions, we would be past what is happening now to Monterrey, we the just, the truth is that not dimensiono what we would have past but surely a lot of people no longer shall we go”, said the player azulcrema.

“Having won the title, Miguel told us: here no one has been Champion. The hunger and the want to go out for the titles to be renewed each semester and if you don’t get in this team not only criticize you but to take you out,” added the striker.

And precisely on that End they lost in December to Stripedthe player of the Eagles revealed that that was one of the toughest moments of his career.

“The Final against Monterrey no one wanted to talk, we all left very sad, no one said anything at the end, just trying to give us encouragement, but in truth it was very difficult.

“The worst part was going home to my because I had lived the two parties, win it and lose it, and I remember that my family was home because they came to the party, brothers and dads, and when you get to the house did not want not to leave the room, I just wanted to fall asleep after the party, but my wife came by me and told me that my family was outside and I could not leave them there, and against thee will I had to get out,” said Henry Martin.