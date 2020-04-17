Henry Martin, Luis Montes, Roberto Alvarado and the 11 that came out of the Ascent MX, and shone in the League MX

The Ascent MX it is a category where you are fighting players with potential to play in the First Division, that’s why there are clubs that will ask for equipment of this category that take youth to the loan or the same sets of the Liga MX detect talent in the anteroom of the maximum circuit.

The proof are these 11 players, which is not passed through the basic strengths of a team of the maximum circuit, and ended up in a club Liga MX.

Oscar Jimenez

Oscar Jimenez covered the place of Augustine Marchesín when the argentine went to Europe and did the negotiations with Guillermo Ochoa, the goalkeeper was on the Jaguars of Chiapas and demonstrated the level to play in the maximum circuit. He began his career in the Indian City of Juarez of the division of Ascent MX, went for Cruz Azul Hidalgo and Lobos BUAP, to make the jump to First Division.

Jair Pereira

Jair Pereira is 33 years old and was champion of the Liga MX with Chivas. The full-back central boasts titles of Copa Mx, with Guadalajara and Cruz Azul. He began his career in the Ascent MX or former First Division, with the Tampico Madero, back in 2007 – 2008, then moved to Cruz Azul Hidalgo and in 2011 he made his debut in the maximum circuit.

Johan Vasquez

Johan Vasquez is considered to represent Mexico in the olympic qualifiers in Concacaf, and is one of the promises of mexican soccer. At the age of 17, she spent one semester with the Tigers and then went to the Maroons of Sound Ascent MX. There he made his career up to that Monterrey was set on it, and it became the most expensive signing in the history of the division of silver, the Striped paid two million dollars for the full-back to central.

Emmanuel Garcia

Emmanuel Garcia is one of the full-backs holders in Pachuca, before he was in Veracruz and made their pininos in the Reboceros of The Mercy of the Division of Ascent MX. The side proved its worth as a defense, that is why it has remained in the maximum circuit.

José Joaquín Martínez

The side he started his career in Zacatepec of the now-defunct First Division and was later hired by the Partner Eagle that was America, the player climbed up to make his debut with the Eagles, he went to Pachuca and is now a player emblematic of Morelia, due to his charisma and connection to the fans.

Luis Montes

Luis Chapito Montes was born in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and his first team as a professional were the Indians of the former First A. The midfielder was transferred to Pachuca and then returned to the Ascent to bring the Lion to the First Division. It is one of the best midfielders of the Liga MXwas about to go to a World cup, but an injury took him away from that possibility.

José Juan Vázquez

The Gallito Vazquez was a discovery of Gustavo Matosas, the uruguayan did visorias on the computers in the Ascent MXbefore taking the reins of the Lion, and found the little man midfielder to his footballer ideal to get the return to the First Division and then the title. The Cockerel was champion with the emeralds, with Chivas, with Santos and was the World cup of Brazil 2014.

Mario Osuna

Victor Manuel Vucetich found in Mario Osuna your player is ideal for the balance of the midfield at the time he was Ronaldinho and the Roosters played their only final Liga MX. He was summoned to the Mexican national team and now plays in Morelia. Its history began in the Dorados of Sinaloa, the team that spent three years and then took the leap to the maximum circuit.

Leonardo Ramos

The argentine Leonardo Ramos came to Mexico to play with the Coffee’s Ascent MXthe attacker proved his worth to be a champion of goleo in the division of silver and become a scorer in the First Division with Wolves BUAP. Currently plays for León and in its time was one of the attackers more expensive of the tournament.

Roberto Alvarado

Roberto Alvarado is shaping up to be one of those selected for the mexicans that they would go to Tokyo 2020, has 21 years and is one of the starting players in the Blue Cross. His letter is worth 25 million dollars, according to the directive of the Sky, and his career started in Celaya, in the 2013 to 2016, where he shone and was caught by the Pachuca, he went to Necaxa and is now in the group that directs Robert Dante Siboldi.

Henry Martin

Henry Martin is one of the centres, front-used the America, the player yucatec has become figure to score goals in the precise moments to cause azulcrema. He began his career in the Ascent MXwith the Deer of Merida, then moved to the Xolos of Tijuana and is now in the Eagles of Miguel Herrera.