her baby bump has already a lot bigger !

Sophie Turner was spotted taking a stroll on the beach in Santa Barbara. The young woman no longer hide her baby bump.

Since the beginning of the health crisis, Sophie Turner displays a round belly. The baby bump of the actress’s flagship Game of Thrones grown day by day. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Sophie Turner is a small cachotière. Picture has been taken during the health crisis, the young woman sported a nice little belly at its outputs. In fact, the rumors have grown rapidly.

Yet still today the two future parents have not yet announced the good news of their own mouth. Despite this discretion, the pregnancy of the interpreter of Sansa Stark is no longer a secret to anyone.

In effect, an anonymous source had even made a few confidences regarding the arrival of the baby. According to this latest, Sophie Turner is convinced that Joe Jonas will be a good father !

In fact, the young man keeps take care of his wife. It supports all the housework, her cooking delicious dishes and leaves him especially the control of the remote !

The baby bump of Sophie Turner more visible !

This Monday, Sophie Turner has, therefore, been seen taking a walk on the beach of Santa Barbara in California. And the least we can say is that the young woman is no longer concealed.

Finished clothing large, hello t-shirts tight ! The actress of 24 years was in fact a white jersey for the occasion. Leaving and a glimpse of his belly rounded.

And that’s not all ! The lovely redhead sported also a mini blue shortsa beautiful little bun, and a pair of sandals that were knee high socks.

Of course, Sophie Turner has not forgotten of protect them from the virus raging through the world. The actress Game of Thrones had put his protective mask !

