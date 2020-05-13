her crop top hyper trend costs less than 25 € !

Kylie Jenner, too, is confined to her home. But the young billionaire do not forget to post the looks of it on his social networks : sexy and always at the cutting edge of fashion ! And if we can see it in full looks Dior, he also sometimes going back to basics accessible to all budgets. Last week, it is so wearing a simple crop top white and a boyfriend jean that she has appeared on Instagram. A required basic course, but super trendy !

Here the right plan !

Play with fashion and have style, it is also able to associate parts of the trends, regardless of their price. An art that certainly not fear to Kylie Jenner ! Called ” the celebrity, the more influential the fashion industry “, according to Forbes, the young woman has it all figured out, and dares to assemble parts of creators to other, from the fast fashion.

His john was of course scratched Alexander Wang (former artistic director of Balenciaga editor’s note) but her top, to him, was much more accessible. In fact, Kylie Jenner had opted for a crop top white brand Naked Wardrobe that not only costs 25 €. A good plan that she has shared on her behalf Instagram, on a photo likée by more than 9 million people.

A brand heart

This is not the first time that the 22-year old woman dares to parts of fast fashion, and even less when it comes to the brand name Naked Wardrobe. One remembers his close-fitting outfit, grey melange she particularly likes

