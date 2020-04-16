Her daughter North West puts it back in its place in the full direct, and the web rejoices [VIDÉO]

People and royalty

The star 39-year-old struggled to keep his composure.

A “vidéobomb” exceptional. Charge stressed the importance of social distancing during a live sponsored by the State of California, Kim Kardashian has quickly been eclipsed by North-West, 6 years.

“You should take care of your children ! “

His daughter has set the tone at the beginning of this interview. ” And North West ! “, plague-t-it when her mom neglects her name during the introduction. ” I want to get out… “, then whispers to the girl, when her mother tries to remember that he must absolutely stay at home.

Staying at home means having so much fun with your kids! Just look at how much fun @KimKardashian & North West are having! By staying home, you’re saving lives. Keep it up, California. 📲 https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/3m21SRMuh1 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) April 13, 2020

” Give me about two seconds to do it seriously” finally letting go of Kim Kardashian, a somewhat helpless. Then comes the coup de grace. ” It is very important to regularly assess the mental health of your friends and your loved ones “, attempts to develop before being volley. ” You should more take care of your children than your friends ! “, sends him North West without taking tweezers. A response scathing that, you will have understood it, has led to the hilarity of the social networks. The daughter of Kanye West had already messed up a tutorial makeup of her mom with the same aplomb during the confinement. High like three apples, but a well tempered character.

My new guilty pleasure is watching North terrorises her mother! Hahahahaha! pic.twitter.com/JWXBX83gBI — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) April 14, 2020

“My new guilty pleasure : watching North West terrorizing his mother ! “