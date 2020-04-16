Her daughter North West puts it back in its place in the full direct, and the web rejoices [VIDÉO]

By
Kim Lee
-
0
13


People and royalty

The star 39-year-old struggled to keep his composure.

A “vidéobomb” exceptional. Charge stressed the importance of social distancing during a live sponsored by the State of California, Kim Kardashian has quickly been eclipsed by North-West, 6 years.

“You should take care of your children ! “

His daughter has set the tone at the beginning of this interview. ” And North West ! “, plague-t-it when her mom neglects her name during the introduction. ” I want to get out… “, then whispers to the girl, when her mother tries to remember that he must absolutely stay at home.

Also read > Kim Kardashian releases a photo folder of his teenage years and the transformation is striking

Give me about two seconds to do it seriously” finally letting go of Kim Kardashian, a somewhat helpless. Then comes the coup de grace. ” It is very important to regularly assess the mental health of your friends and your loved ones “, attempts to develop before being volley. ” You should more take care of your children than your friends ! “, sends him North West without taking tweezers. A response scathing that, you will have understood it, has led to the hilarity of the social networks. The daughter of Kanye West had already messed up a tutorial makeup of her mom with the same aplomb during the confinement. High like three apples, but a well tempered character.

“My new guilty pleasure : watching North West terrorizing his mother ! “



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here