her daughter Stormi change of style, the fans totally won over ! ⋆ StarMag.com

Kylie Jenner remains in confinement with her daughter Stormi. The sister of Kim Kardashian took the opportunity to test a new look on its offspring. The fans loved it !

This is nearly two months that Kylie Jenner lives his confinement with his daughter, Stormi ! Installed in its luxury villathe young billionaire has air to not get bored at all. She spends good time with his piece of cabbage, which is more and more buzz on the social networks. After put Stormi challenge, Kylie Jenner has decided to changing its look !

New style and new hairstyle !

Kylie Jenner has, therefore, tried a new hairdo on her daughter. It has unveiled the result on his account Instagram. One could see the small Stormi wearing a low chignon and accessorised modules.

Side look, the sister Kendall is inspired in the style of Travis Scottthe dad of the little girl. Stormi appears as well with a small rider, a top streetwear motley, a pair of sneakers and a silver chain.

Without surprise, the piece of cabbage was unanimous on the social network. The photos have earned more than six million likes. Awesome !