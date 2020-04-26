her daughter Stormi takes a big star !

While his mother is confined with her, Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner plays the big stars and strikes a pose, like her mother.

During the containment, Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner, is a lot of things to care. In fact, his new hobby is to play with starlets like her mother. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Kylie Jenner is a it girl very famous on Instagram. With its 170 million subscribers, the bimbo has a whole community that follows it.

It can also be said of Stormi, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Even if she has no account in Instagram at her age, she seems to walk in the footsteps of her mother.

Adorable, she has everything of a future star in the mould of his parents. 2 years old only, Stormi is already a fan of the makeupas well as our it girl favorite.

Yes, Kylie Jenner revealed earlier her daughter was “obsessed “ by its make-up, and that she envied her red lipstick… A future star, in sum.

We can say, it already seems to be worthy of scroll on one of the biggest catwalks. In any case, this is all that he wants.

Kylie Jenner: her daughter Stormi scrolls like a pro

Once more, Stormi melting the Canvasunder the admiring eyes his mother, Kylie Jenner.

A video shows us the mini-Kylie scroll on its terrace, in a sumptuous dress with floral motifs. Her hair is pinned up in a bun and she carries a parasol, Minnie, walking in small strides, like a pro.

All in singing an air of the most cute. In the video, you can hear Kylie, laughing, before telling her daughter : “Hey, watch your step right here ! “.

Fortunately, she has caught up well before the disaster, which did not seem to worry about Stormi in the least, too busy to do the show.

