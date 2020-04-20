her daughter’s True happy to be celebrating two years !

For the 2 years of her daughter True, Khloé Kardashian he organizes a super birthday. She is super happy this holiday !

For the birthday of his daughter True, Khloé Kardashian is a huge birthday in spite of the conditions of the Covid-19. His piece of cabbage out ! MCE tells you more.

The small True is the angels ! In this Sunday, April 12, the daughter of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrates its 2 years. Well, yes, that the time passes quickly !

Also, his birthday falls on the day of Easter. Thus, the sister of Kim Kardashian is really excited ! It organizes an egg hunt as it should be !

“She has never been hunting Easter eggs, because last year she was too young. So Easter Sunday, we are going to make things fun, engaging and different for her ! “

And after the egg hunt, Khloé Kardashian reserve a lot of surprise for his piece of cabbage ! In fact, it celebrates its 2 years on the theme of the Trolls. And it is too cute !

In the house, the daughter of Kris Jenner swells dozens of large balloons and installation of the decorations absolutely everywhere ! His little girl is really very happy !

Khloé Kardashian makes her happy her daughter

When one loves, one does not count ! The proof ! Khloé Kardashian doesn’t do things in half for her daughter True. She does everything for her !

Moreover, the young woman agreed to spend the anniversary his daughter-in girlfriend of her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Yet, they hate it !

Yes, he was made to live the worst ! In short, the young man was more than once unfaithful. Then, Khloé Kardashian no longer wants to keep in contact with him.

But it is necessary to believe that the pretty brunette knows how to make abstraction of their marital problems for the greatest happiness of their child. The evidence on her behalf Instagram !

In fact, the daughter of Kris Jenner sharing all of the day of the anniversary of True., And the least we can say is that it is really up to the angels.

On the photos shared by his mom on his account Instagram, True to always display a huge smile ! In any case, this is really too cute.

