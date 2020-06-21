her ex Justin Bieber accused of rape !

Justin Bieber, the ex of singer Selena Gomez is accused of rape by two women ! It gives you more details.

Lately a woman defendant Ansel Elgort of sexual assault. The actor has, however, denied the fact and explained that it was a relationship consensual.

But this has encouraged of the alleged victims of the violation to make their voices heard. And this time we talk about Justin Bieber’s ex Selena Gomez.

On the night of 20 to 21 June, two young women have denounced the singer on Twitter. The first, Danielle explains to have an anonymous page to share your experience.

This last met with the canadian singer in march 2014 during one night at a party organized after a concert. According to the girl, Selena Gomez was also present this evening.

The young singer has played some of his songs. Later in the evening, a man came up to Daniela and her friends your offer to meet the artist.

Ok, of course, but it is this proposal quite strange. The young women eventually meet him, take a couple of photos and chatted.

The ex of Selena Gomez would have then asked the young women at the Four Seasons Hotel. Danielle would then the follow-up of the singer in a hotel room.

The young woman, a little suspicious I asked him where was Selena Gomez. He reassures her, saying that she would be joining later.

The singer then he decides to give her a kiss and even going beyond. In his post of Twitter, the young woman tells in detail what happened.

It ends by explaining that follows today a therapy. She also confesses that she has never spoken to until last year.

The 2nd alleged victim of the singer it is called Kadi. She says the assault took place in may of 2015.

The mode of operation was more or less the same. The girl is stalked by a friend Justin Bieber.

He takes her to a hotel room and the viola. It is only in the year 2017, as the young girl decides to talk about it, in the wave of the the movement #MeToo.

For the moment, Justin Bieber has not responded to their accusations. Case to follow.

