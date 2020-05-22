her fans want that she wakes up earlier !

A few days ago, the fans of Zendaya asked the actress if she could wake up earlier… And the reason is rather funny !

Followed by nearly 70 million people on Instagram, Zendaya has provoked the wrath of his fans. The reason : she gets up too late in the morning…

What is Zendaya during the containment ? The actress Euphoria, who had to return to the path of the shooting has finally made it back.

Containment requires, the producers of the series announced in the month of march that the shooting of season 2 was interrupted. And this, until further notice…

Then, to pass the time, Zendaya attends on the social networks. The young woman who did not hesitate to reveal strong messages, has recently given a message to students who have obtained their diploma.

She said : “Hello class of 2020 ! I just want to thank all of the teachers. My mother is a teacher so I know how hard you’re working “, she announced smiling. The young woman was accompanied by the Jonas Brothers, Barack Obama and even Alicia Keys.

The fans of Zendaya want that she gets up earlier !

Yesterday, fans of Zendaya have challenged their idol on social networks for any other reason. In fact, some have noticed that sone account Instagram was linked to an account TikTok.

Because of this, thousands of people have asked him on Twitter who belonged to this mysterious account TikTok. A few long hours later, with 14 hours more precisely, the interpreter of Street in Euphoria therefore took the word.

She said : “I just woke up. I don’t know what happened with my account Instagram, I’m going to look at now “. This message, trivial, thus react to its subscribers on the social network at the blue bird.

The reason for this ? The time considered “late” to which Zendaya has responded. Some of his fans did not hesitate to him know. “Wait, you’re going to tell me that you have only just get up ? “, ” Zendaya you wake up to 14h, but are you serious ? “” It is already 14heures in California, you should bed earlier “, have it written.

