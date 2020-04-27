her fiancé Colin Jost insulted on Instagram !

The last release Instagram of Colin Jost a lot of talk on the web and continues to do so ! It must be said that the fiance of Scarlett Johanson wished to clarify a point especially well with his followers, on one of his artistic gifts : he does not play the guitar ! Now that that’s said… But why do we provide this information of high importance ? Well, simply because a malicious user has made an inappropriate remark after one of his last publications. In fact, someone would have sent out the following message : “Well seen to include the guitar, asshole “. A message not friendly, that the lover of the beautiful Scarlett Johanson wished to share with his fans.

In this publication, Colin Jost explains that he had obviously not done on purpose to file a guitar just behind him, and that he did not want to disclose it just to make believe that he knew how to play, because no, he does not know how to play the guitar and has never claimed to knowing how to play. After this revelation of very high importance, another critical question now occupies our minds confined : if Colin Jost does not know how to play the guitar, then how does he take his days ?

Colin Jost : containment is very followed on social networks

We know now all : Colin Jostwho does not know how to play the guitar, doesn’t his time to compose and interpret songs in his lovely, Scarlett Johansson. Moreover, the couple is confined together ? Any index allows to identify…

Then, how the young man -that many men in the world envy him for his half-occupy-t-he his days in confinement ? Well, it’s sharing daily moments of her life with her fans, especially during a show in which he discusses about film. In one of his last shows, Colin Jost explains more particularly the operation of the different cameras. Very interesting !

To note that the darling of Scarlett Johansson has released a book on the 14th of April last, which may perhaps enable to look after your long days of confined, if you don’t know (really, really) not what to do. This book, titled, ” A punchable face “, which means” Head to head slaps“, explains -in broad outline – that Colin Jost has…. head to head slaps ! A little nickname that would have decked out his friends… Cool friends !

Anyway, the fiance of Scarlett Johansson seems delighted to share his memories with his many fans.

Colin Jost : biography express