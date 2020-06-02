her friend Heather Sanders a victim of racism !

The store Heather Sanders, a friend of Kylie Jenner has been vandalized ! The mother of Stormi was so quick to respond on Instagram !

Crimes and racist crimes continue to rage in the United States while the case of George Floys has shaken the country ! The store Heather Sanders, a friend of Kylie Jennerso , just to make vandalizing… MCE TV tells you more !

“Oh No“responded Kylie Jenner seeing that the store of his friend, african-american, Heather Sanders had been trashed ! Thea mom of Stormi has also responded by posting several émojis heart broken !

Kylie has taken the word on his account Instagram ! In fact, the young woman stated that she was very afraid for her daughter Stormi, with the rise of racism in the United States !

In effect, Kylie Jenner has posted a long message detailing his point of view on the situation ! It has also urged his community not to remain silent the face of the lack of justice for african americans !

Kylie Jenner, very concerned for her daughter Stormi

“I will never live the pain and the fear that many black people pass by every day… But I know that no one should have to live in fear… Nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and many others ! “ Wrote Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

And also add :” I fear for my daughter Stormi . I hope for a better future for it. My heart breaks for the family and friends of George Floyd. Don’t let his name sink in oblivion ! “

“Keep sharing, keep looking, keep talking… Because this is the only way we can unite to make this change and awareness if necessary. Rest in peace, George Floyd ! ” Finally concludes Kylie Jenner !

A position that its many users have “liked” in mass ! In effect, the post has over 2 million likes !

