her hit “California Gurls” is 10 years of age !

As the time goes by so fast ! Already 10 years have passed since the amazing tube of Katy Perry’s “California Gurls” has made its great appearance.

As the time goes fast you say ! You were in the school when he heard this sound for the first time… Or even early in your career !

One thing is for sure ! The memories remain ! And Katy Perry is very proud of. Her duet with Snoop Dogg marked the end of the memories.

The artist remembers of this period is rich in emotion :” My serotonin level has changed, my personality is changing. “

Katy Perry : The origin of your tube

This tube has been a success that has remained 6 consecutive weeks at the top of the rankings or.s. Billboard Hot 100. To this day, 531 million views on YouTube!

The success of the song of Katy Perry is also due to their achievement. It is Matthew Cullen who had the idea of a clip is very colorful. A style perfectly in california.

And that’s not all ! Katy Perry has confessed that Jay-Z and Alicia Keys had a lot of inspiration to write this hit. In effect, “Empire State of Mind“became the anthem of New York.

Katy Perry has I wanted to do the same for California ! Therefore, he said :” Everyone was holding his glass in the air and danced, and I said to myself ‘We’re not in New York, but in Los Angeles! That is from California ? “

“What is the color of the skin by the sun ?’ I wanted to the people you want to book a plane ticket to California the minute they hear the sound.”

