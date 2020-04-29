her husband Jay-Z attack a State court !

Beyoncé admires her husband Jay-Z The rap star has decided to defend those who suffer injustice in prison in the USA.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z are angry. The rapper has decided to call his lawyer to defend prisoners ! It explains everything…

Beyoncé can be proud of. In fact, her husband Jay-Z wanted to do a good deed to help people in difficulties. Thus, it has decided toto sue the State of Mississippi. Finally, it is the head of a prison which is referred to in this case !

In addition, the husband of Beyoncé calls into question the conditions of detention of prisoners ! In fact, full of people were killed, of which 5 recently ! “While the State of Mississippi has increased the number of incarcerations, it has also reduced the budgets of prisons. This forces inmates to live in conditions that threaten their physical and mental health.”

Beyoncé supported her husband Jay-Z

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have decided to take action. Thus, through their lawyer, Alex Spiro, of the label Roc Nation, he has to go until the end.

“They are willing to use all legal means to obtain compensation for the families of the victims (…) It is unthinkable to treat people this way. These inhumane conditions that violate the constitution ( … ), which protects the inmates from the violence that reigns in the prison.”

In addition, Beyoncé and her husband take often the defence of the citizens. Thus, they had supported families in tears after having lost their child due to police killings. However, the couple remains committed and does not stop in so good way. But for the time being, the star is preparing the release of Adidas X Ivy Park. Nevertheless, fans are eagerly awaiting the sale of his articles ! Also, the stars have already received some clothes like Kelly Rowland ! In conclusion, the year 2020 starts well for the Carters !

Tags : Beyoncé – Beyoncé 2020 – instagram – jay-z – Snapchat – twitter – youtube