her little dog makes it completely melt !

Completely gaga for her little dog, Camila Cabello sharing an adorable video of him in full nap. It is too cute !

While his adorable dog is taking a nap, Camila Cabello bother him for the film. She absolutely wants to show his fans ! MCE gives you more details.

Attention to the eyes, a sequence too cute will follow ! The singer Camila Cabello does not spend his days writing new music.

Yes, the singer also knows how to take the time for it. But also for others ! The evidence in this period of pandemic covid-19.

In fact, the darling of Shawn Mendes does everything for help those on the front line, such as nurses, physicians, and researchers.

Then, we can say that Camila Cabello really has the heart on the hand ! Indeed, the pretty brunette of 23 years concern not only of people victims of the covid-19.

In short, the young woman is also very passionate about animals. Especially of his adorable little dog…

Camila Cabello is too much cabbage

In fact, Camila Cabello has a passion for his small ball of hair. And we must believe that‘it can’t happen to him !

Thus, the interpreter of “My Oh My” can’t stop photographing or to shoot his dog. Also, she proves it once again in his story on Instagram !

Yes, Camila Cabello takes video of his best four-legged friend while he takes a big nap. She can’t resist his little boils !

Besides, the sweetheart of Shawn Mendes does not stop at images. Completely gaga for him, this last wishes to declare his love on the story.

Then, the pretty brunette said :“You are so precious. So sweet. Beautiful baby “. It is really too cute when it comes to his dog !

In any case, it is not the only star to have a passion for the animal. The famous top model Kendall Jenner does not stop to share photos with her two big doggies.

