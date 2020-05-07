her lover is troubled by her latest selfie sexy !

Max Ehrich just has to prove that he relied to his sweetheart Demi Lovato. This last, seemingly troubled by his latest selfie sexy

There are people for which the containment is going to wonder. Proof is with Demi Lovato, confined with her new sweetheart, Max Ehrich. The two, yet “together” for a short timewould have never been as close since the health crisis.

Eh, even if they live together at the moment, this does not prevent them from comment on their respective photographs on Instagram. This is what comes of proving the actor a few hours ago.

In fact, if the heat starts to settle in France, on the side of Los Angelesit is already present. This is why, Demi Lovato took the opportunity for “swim” and make a few selfies sexy in the water.

Selfies as you will see later in this article. Without surprise, the series of photographs provoked many reactions fans of the singer.

All seemed to agree that Demi Lovato was still too sexy. Eh, more importantly, her boyfriend, Max Ehrich, who made clear through a émoji with hearts in the eyes.

Max Ehrich, a fan of Demi Lovato

If we had not understood that the actor was insane its beautiful, we never going to understand. Because, yes, we remind you that rumors say that it would be ready to ask his muse in marriage. Once the crisis of the Covid-19 would have passed.

In fact, a source was know to US Weekly: “Max plans to ask Demi Lovato in marriage after the end of the pandemic. And their families would not be surprised by this. They think they make a beautiful couple. “

Then of course, a simple émoji with hearts in the eyes can not confirm this rumor. But this proves at least the attraction that the hunk has the beautiful. Although it is not the only one to have posted a “head” and make them understand that the pretty brunette had pushed up the temperature.

Between the flames, or smiley faces showing that they had hot, Demi Lovato seems to have disturbed a lot of people in addition to her boyfriend.

