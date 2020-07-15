her maid tells of her ordeal

The trial of Johnny Depp against the tabloid britanniqueThe Sun has experienced some twists and turns. Then, the record was presented as an abusive husband with Amber heard, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean has been able to count on the support of its employees to take up his defence before the high Court in London, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. By video conference from the Bahamas, Tara Roberts, the manager of the private island of the actor said that he had “never” been seen to be violent towards his ex-girlfriend. According to her, the actress would be the one that is shown “aggressive” with Johnny Depp.

Among the witnesses, the body guard of the ex-husband of Vanessa Paradis, Malcolm Connolly, has also come to the defense of your employer by ensuring that he never laid a hand on the producer : “No, I would not have tolerated that (…) even if it’s my boss”. Also present at the time of this sixth day of the hearing, his housekeeper Hilda Vargas recounted the ordeal that could have been for him to live with Amber heard. Photos of support, she revealed that the feces was left in the bed of the couple. If the actress defended himself by accusing their dogs, Johnny Depp you suspect that your ex or one of his friends left in the leaves.

Amber heard “has a bad character”

“The lady Heard me and said that the photos I had taken of the excrement had destroyed her marriage,” explained the employee who is the father of Lily Rose Depp. “I was very nervous and I am therefore excused, although I don’t think of that

