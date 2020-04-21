her mother cut her hair, she panics !

The singer Camila Cabello just let her mother cut the bangs ! Indeed, the singer has even filmed the result !

In full containment, Camila Cabello had asked her mother to cut her hair ! In effect, her mum cut her fringe… MCE TV tells you more !

As a lot of persons confined, Camila Cabello decided not to wait until the end of the confinement to go see a hairdresser ! In effect, the latter has asked her mother to cut her hair ! More specifically, the fringe !

On Tuesday 21 April 2020, Camila is so shot during his mother cut off his hair ! Indeedthe young singer really didn’t have the air serene ! Through his story, Instagram it, therefore, sought the support of its millions of subscribers !

“Now, I have not been able to wait so I do the thing not to do ! I’m going to cut the bangs at home… Or rather my mother ! There, for the moment, it looks like nothing but good we’ll see… I panic a little !” Said the beautiful Camilla Cabello through his story Instagram !

Camila Cabello, her mother cut the bangs

Fortunately for the pretty singer, the young woman is well ! In fact, her mother assured ! ” Finally it’s done super well ! I don’t regret, it’s not that bad ! “ She said on Instagram !

Internet users have also reacted on the canvas ! In effect, these latter have also the air loved the new cut of their favorite singer… It has to read the comments !

“Your mother is super ok Camila Cabello ! It has really cut your bangs… Looking forward to see the result on my hair dry ! N “‘t forget to show us this ! You can say thanks to your mom in any case ! “ And we can read on the web !

Messages that will so to pleasure the beautiful brunette of 23 years ! It is thus expected that the result on my hair dry too !

