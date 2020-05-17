her mother Kris is unrecognizable on this photo !

In her last photo on Instagram, Kylie Jenner proves its 174 million subscribers and her mother Kris Jenner has always been sexy !

On his account Instagram, Kylie Jenner sharing a photo very sexy of her mother, Kris Jenner. She wants to prove that eit has always been very beautiful. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

Who then would dare to criticize the beauty of the family Kardashian ? Some people do forget never they are virtually all placed on the table.

But it must be said that it is rather successful ! A pity that Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner have a lot of trouble taking their surgeries obvious !

But then from where comes this beauty ? It need to go back a generation to have the answer ! The Kardashian sisters are taking their mother, Kriss Jenner.

Kylie Jenner is totalement a fan of her mom… She never hesitates, therefore, not to shed light on its social networks. To the delight of his fans.

Because at 64 years of age, Kris is always nice too. It is the pride of his daughters. On the occasion of the feast of mothers, they have all published a nice photo of their mamounette.

Kylie Jenner : a Fan of his mom

Kim has chosen a photo of her with her grand-mother and her daughter. The three generations sparkle ! And Kylie Jenner has decided of paying tribute to his parent on his last picture Instagram.

We see, therefore, a Kris unrecognizable. This shot probably has more than 30 years. The young woman who is beautiful and stylish.

It looks a lot like Kendall. Dressed in white, she is radiant. And, of course, Kris still had the short hair ... His trademark !

Kylie Jenner is if a shock that she has published the following message : “A legend“. No other word would not be measurable in order to explain his admiration.

And his subscribers are fans : ” I understand where you hold your beaute. ” Or : “Your mother has always been beautiful. This time she had to turn a lot of heads. “

