her new collection of lingerie is even more sexy !

Rihanna has launched its brand Savage x Fenty a couple of years ago. She unveiled her new collection of underwear.

Rihanna has known a huge success with his trademark Savage x Fenty. The actress has presented its new collection for the summer.

Rihanna has begun to be known as a singer. However, in recent years, the star is displayed as an icon of fashion and beauty. She posed for several magazines and has created several brands.

In fact, the actress has created a brand of cosmetics Fenty Beauty. And then, there is a little more than a year, has launched Savage x Fenty, a brand of underwear for women. The singer offers many sizes and all women can find their happiness.

So, Rihanna is revolutionizing the fashion and for this she decides to models with different morphologies. Below, we offers sexy lingerie and all his fans are going to break.

For the summer, the singer released a new collection and looks of colors. As well, showed a little preview on Instagram.

Rihanna : your collection is very colorful for the summer !

Rihanna wants to be active and continues to innovate with Savage x Fenty. Therefore, for the summer season, she wants women to feel beautifuls, and the characteristics of the creations, very colorful.

Sunday, June 28, the account Instagram of the brand has unveiled a new sexy lingerie. Located a mannequin in a pink fuchsia and the underwear is very nice. In effect, he puts the forms of value, and it must be confessed that the whole is sexy.

Therefore, Rihanna has planned it brings a lot of colors for this summer. The supermodel puts great Savage x Fenty before and the fans are all under the charm. It is clear that this new collection is a cardboard box.

“Very sexy,” said a fan on the social network. “Very cute,” said another subscriber. In any case, it seems that everything has pleased the users. And because of that the under garment seems to be out of stock and the fans are somewhat frustrated.

