her new video is scary for his fans ! (PHOTO)

Britney Spears is releasing a new video on Instagram which frightens literally his fans. These are of increasing concern.

Britney Spears is tying the faux pas without realizing it. A new video posted on his account Instagram controversy. But above all she is very afraid to its users. It looks like the mom of Jayden and Sean is not in its normal state, would she have taken something against his will ?

The singer Baby One More Time caption her video by :” New Closet … A New World “which means :” New cupboard… A new World. ” She talks very mechanically, and speaks at a speed very, very weird. His voice bother, its attitude also. She made a tour of his dressing room by showing us clothes arranged by color. The fans did not fail to tell him their concerns.

Recently, her ex Kevin Federline had confessed to the court that his father Jamie Spears the power to take medication. Would it have forced new ? We don’t know, but the publications of Britney Spears are more and more criticised.

Britney Spears : from worst to worse

Its video crop, despite nearly 2 million views. But the comments of internet users are not at all reassuring. Fear reigns everywhere on account of Britney. Especially in the last few months, between his internment in a psychiatric hospital; and then when she went to the court without a shoe… The singer loses it in the head ?

” I mean, I’m a fan of Britney since forever but his videos make me afraid, I think that she has lost her head“one can read a user completely lost… It also reads :” She speaks like a teenager. It is very strange, I have the impression that something is not right. “Or the other fan :” I think Sam is trying to save it, it looks like in the mirror. Does he not realize that these videos are becoming increasingly strange. What’s going on there ? “But also :” She has not acted like that years ago ; it’s weird, his voice had changed, and she is almost robotic. This is not a hate, but I’m worried. “

Despite the fact that Britney insisted and justified constantly saying she is going to be better, this is not what we notice…

