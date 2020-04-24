her outfits Savage X Fenty are super sexy !

Rihanna has unveiled her latest collection Savage X Fenty on Instagram. And surprise, surprise ! His new creations are ultra sexy !

Rihanna continues to amaze us with his talent stylist ! The bomb has shared its new creation, Savage X Fenty. And viewers have loved it ! We’ll let you discover…

Rihanna not only music to get people talking about it. In fact, the star is at the head of several brands clothing and makeup for many years.

The it-girl has decided to embarking on the lingerie creating Savage X Fenty in 2018. It therefore proposes creations ultra sexy for all body types. We love it !

Rihanna has known a huge success with his collections. It must be said that the bomb does not stop to innovate for its clients. And his models are always at the forefront of trends !

The stylist took advantage of the confinement to start a new range of under-clothing. Rihanna urges her fans to stay sexy and comfortable at home.

The star has unveiled a new model amazing on Instagram. In fact, Huey has devised a combination lace transparent. What to do climb up the temperature !

Rihanna made a buzz with his underwear hot !

The top Of arra Taylor took the pose with the creation of the Huey. We can discover more sexy than ever ! The pretty brunette shows her gorgeous body and shows the details of the combination of blue.

The internet users have fallen under the spell this sexy outfit. In fact, they are more than 15 000 to like the cliché in a few hours. But that’s not all ! These latter have not hesitated to praise Riri for her new collection.

“I want order “, “It’s canon ! “,“I love it I want it “,“Always sexy and on trend ! I want to “ can we thus read in the comments. What fun to Rihanna !

No doubt, the singer is likely to know a nice success with his new creations. And the latter, therefore, has not finished surprising us ! At MCE, we are fans ! And you ?

Tags : Rihanna – Rihanna news – Rihanna-fans – Rihanna Fenty – rihanna’s instagram – Rihanna lingerie – Rihanna lingerie savage – Rihanna Savage X Fenty