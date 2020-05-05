her outfits the most eccentric of the MET Gala !

Lady Gaga is the queen of the famous Met Gala. The star ignites always the red carpet with her sexy outfits. Back on her best looks !

Lady Gaga is a true fashionista ! In fact, the singer never hesitates to to make the show with her looks ! It offers to rediscover his best outfits at the Met Gala 2019.

Who said Lady Gaga said necessarily looks eccentric ! In fact, the star is known for her outfits and original provocative. The young woman thus became a true icon in the course of his career !

The artist has also a rendezvous mode staple each year. Lady Gaga always travels at the famous Met Gala Anna Wintour in New York. The opportunity for her to freely express his creativity !

This year, the fashionista could not not, however, participate in the ceremony. In fact, the Met Gala will take place on Youtube following the crisis of Covid-19.

While waiting to discover the next craziness of Lady Gaga, MCE offers you the chance to admire its most beautiful looks from the Met Gala.

The singer has been the buzz in 2019 with its different outfits. In fact, the star has changed clothes 4 times in a row on the red carpet. Amazing !

Lady Gaga : back on its best looks of the Met Gala !

The it-girl has made her arrival with a huge pink dress. She has started her show by adopting an attitude of very theatre.

The pretty blonde then unveiled his 2nd black dress. The latter took the poses in front of photographers, smiling ! But be careful ! The artist wasn’t long before to get rid of his black veil.

The Mother Monster is then revealed in a pink dress slinky before you end up in underwear ! Lady Gaga has therefore unveiled his body without a complex on the red carpet. Amazing !

As always, the singer has made the buzz with his strip-tease. Indeed, all eyes were trained on her ! Like what, the fashionista knows how to attract attention ! At MCE, we are fans ! And you, what do you think ?

