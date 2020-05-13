her pictures when she was young

Revealed to the general public in 2010, Jennifer Lawrence has, since, never ceased to gain in importance and notoriety. Back on the journey of a young american woman, became a star in a flash.

Native to a small town near Louisville, Kentucky, Jennifer Lawrence has long been perceived as a country girl, natural, and good living. Kind of a tomboy in a pretty body of woman, too gritty from the inside as beautiful on the outside. Small, her mother forbade her to even play with the other girls because of his too great “brutality”. A lot of strength and energy, she has always had a hard time channeling it. She finally discovers a passion for theater during his childhood. Playing from time to time for parts of the Church, it is a day marked by a discoverer of talent, who arranged for the guide to the world of cinema. Accompanied by her mother, she then goes to several auditions and eventually landing his first role at the age of 16 years for a television series. From there, Jennifer Lawrence connects the projects to the small screen with “Monk”, “Medium” or “Cold Case” and then finally manages to seduce a first film-maker, who then opened the door to Hollywood.

In 2008, it appears as well in the dark rooms with “Garden Party”. A experience importance, but which will not allow him to convince the public immediately. To do this, it will have to wait for 2010 with “Winter’s Bone” Debra Granik, with which she will win an Oscar nomination. Then, in 2012, it is the saga “Hunger Games” offers them a true encounter with the public. The character of Katniss Everdeen propels quickly to the front of the stage. Jennifer Lawrence becomes a star, unmissable and one of the great hopes of american cinema. It obtains, moreover, in 2013 the Oscar for best actress for “Happiness Therapy”. A reward that the inscribed forever in the history and that allows him, at the same time, enter in the address books of the greatest filmmakers.

Also read :Jennifer Lawrence, the actress with ease

Transformed by the triumph

At the beginning of her career, Jennifer Lawrence was fascinated by his hand released and his language without a filter. The young woman did not hesitate to make jokes, funny faces and express themselves honestly. This authenticity made her sympathetic and endearing in the eyes of the fans, who all dreamed of having for a friend. Only, with the success, her life began to change and his image also. More distant, less close to the people, and a lot less spontaneous, the actress has become a true celebrity. A Hollywood star that rises and is not ready to stop his ascension.