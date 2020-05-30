her reaction after the death of George Floyd !

Like many people, Sophie Turner is still in shock. The death of George Floyd has brought to light the racism in 2020

Sophie Turner is upset by the death of George Floyd ! She wished, therefore, to speak on his account Instagram. MCE TV you tells everything in detail !

It is a horrific death, which was filmed live on the Facebook Live with a high bandwidth. George Floyd appears belly plated on the ground.

And stifled by the knee of a policeman on his neck. On several occasions, the‘afro-American and repeated that he could not breathe.

“I cannot breathe, I suffocate, stop… “ But the police officer in question has turned a deaf ear. Even in a state of unconsciousness, the officer continued to choke the poor man.

This video has been around the world. To this day, thousands of people demonstrate in the streets of Minneapolis. And not only that !

Several large cities are in mourning ! Anger is growing in the United States. Protesters express their sadness in front of the White House.

And for good reason ! This death highlighted the racism. The police violence on black americans are still very present.

Sophie Turner :” One country, two systems “

It is, therefore, not a first. And unfortunately, George Floyd adds to the endless list of victims of black-american…

Several big stars still cannot believe it. They have expressed their anger on social networks. This is the case of Cardi B, Sophia Bush, Justin Bieber… Or still of Sophie Turner.

The latter wished to react on his account Instagram. So she shared a photo that shows the injustice of the arrest of George Floyd who has been killed because of a false.

And Dylann Roof, a white man who has been arrested in peace, after having killed 9 people. ” One country, two systems “denounces it.

Sophie Turner also says :” We can not remain silent in the face of such situations that happen today.”

As Bella Hadid, Sophie Turner has also shared a link, which would then to stop the other police officers who were present on-site.

