Her Return On Stage Confirmed

While the singer is just emerging from a bad period and that the rumors swell, it held to deny rumors that it may not go back more on stage.

Britney has not said its last word

The pop star was admitted to a psychiatric facility a few weeks ago. The official cause was a “emotional distress “. If this remains consistent with the past of the singer, which we know the fragility, and who is under guardianship, many rumors were heard, indicating that it could be the end of a career of it. These rumors hear all the more that the health of his father, who manages his career and his wealth, is currently very poor. His former manager, Larry Rudolphhad nothing arranged, leaving imply that Britney do not go back probably never on stage.

The singer quickly denied the many rumors. After it and its account instagramshe is recovering slowly from this difficult period. Accompanied by her boyfriend, she has published many pictures of smiling faces, but also videos of her dancing or doing sport, ensuring se “prepare for summer “. In view of his videos of yoga, the superstar hasn’t lost neither its flexibility nor of his muscles. She has even published a choreography on a song of Michael Jackson which allows the see to be in great shape. To reassure the fans :Britney has no plans to retire. Besides, it would have itself answered “of course” to the paparazzi asking her if she had come back on stage. It only remains to wait for the dates !