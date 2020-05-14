her sister Kendall Jenner misses him a lot !

On his account Instagram, Khloe Kardashian has shared a photo with her sisters, confident that Kendall Jenner missed him a lot !

This Tuesday, June 25, Khloe Kardashian has posted a new post on his account Instagram where she was posing with all her sisters. All, except a. In effect, viewers were able to see the young woman surrounded Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian but Kourtney Kardashian. And it is Kendall Jenner missing. The mother of True, moreover, has not failed to share a beautiful message following his absence on this snapshot family.

In fact, in the caption of its publication Instagram, she has also written : “Kenny, we miss you sister! “ to translate by” Kenny, we miss you my sister“. For those who are lost, Kenny is the nickname she gives to Kendall. With its publication, it has also raised more than 924 000 “likes” in just four hours. And in the comments, people wonder why the fashion model of Victoria Secret not spend a lot of time with her sisters.

Khloe Kardashian can also count on the support of his family

If all four are together regularly, the beautiful brunette is not always present. They have also complimented the sisters. And in recent times, Khloe Kardashian should not be at the top of his form. It would appear that she has need of all the possible support from his family. The reason for this ? The reality tv show “My Incredible Family Kardashian” currently broadcasts episodes of the deception of Tristan Thompson.

In the latter, the beautiful blonde also discovers with dismay that his beloved was wrong with Jordyn Woods. During her stint in the reality tv show, Khloe Kardashian was also entrusted to have spoken with this last phone.

She has told : “I said to him : ‘I no longer trust in you. And I bet also that you are capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on the face‘. I’m not saying that things can’t happen. I am the person the most understanding and also the most quiet of all time. But Jordyn… Never Jordyn has said : ‘I’m sorry’ “

