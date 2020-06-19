her sister Kourtney has a “bombesque” in a bikini ! The temperature increases with the picture of his ass !

Regularly, on social networks, Kourtney Kardashian distracts the attention of your subscribers with the clichés so sensational, if not more, than her small sister.

Even though it is more discreet in his private life, as it is much less than what Khloe, Kim or even his mother, Kris, she does not forget to keep the attention of their fans with their photos of Instagram. Most recently, she has returned to play havoc with a souvenir, quite amazing.

Kourtney Kardashian panics its subscribers in a bikini of silver

A few hours ago, the beautiful Kourtney Kardashian has shared a memory of a vacation, while she was on the beach in a tiny bikini silver sequin. Especially sexy, her photo has caused a sensation among the users of the internet, as usual, since many of the publications that can boast having received a record number of “likes”. Regardless of whether the united States should be in contention, we can always count on the Kardashian sisters to entertain us and bring us a bit of warmth in these dark times.

Flat belly, cleavage infuriating, rounded buttocks and hips marked, all the ingredients are gathered in this photo, to bring the temperature up a few degrees. Which is the mother of 3 children has really nothing to envy of their sisters, as many subscribers have pointed out.

Once more, all the world seems to be unanimous, and the photo has already been assembled at this time with almost two million likes. A new record for the former Scott Disick, who ends up definitely not a free rein to the passions.

Kourtney Kardashian responds to rumors of pregnancy

During the running of the bulls, the Kardashian sisters are more active than ever on social networks, and this is especially the case for Kourtney, who regularly organises live with their subscribers. In this one, which was held there a couple of weeks, the star has particularly responded to the many rumors of pregnancy that are running on your account.

Obviously, the beautiful brunette felt the need to make things clear, explaining that she does not understand from where come these issues.

In fact, according to him, there is no photo gives the impression of a fourth pregnancy, especially as the last that has written not to leave really out in secret.

For the young woman, her body is just right with feminine curves, that have absolutely nothing to do with the fact that expecting a baby or not. Far from being annoying, it has taken many of the comments made against them as compliments, because all of them have praised their generous ways.