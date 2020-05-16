her sister Kylie in sexy dress SKIMS !

Kim Kardashian has just reposted a photo of Kylie on instagram ! And for good reason, his little sister was wearing the clothing of his brand SKIMS !

Kim Kardashian continues to the promotion of its brand SKIMS on Instagram… In fact, for that, it can also count on the support of his little sister, Kylie Jenner… MCE TV tells you more !

Kim Kardashian cased with his trademark Skims ! There are underwear, girdles… But also des clothing comfortable for “stay at home” ! Indeed, his collection of “cozy” is a real success !

And to make the promo… What could be better than the members of his family ultra well-known ! In effect, Khloé Kardashian has already posted several photos wearing outfits SKIMS ! As well, this time, so it is the turn of Kylie !

In fact, on Friday, may 15 2020, on his account Instagram, the little sister of Kim Kardashian has posted a photo of her wearing a set SKIMS ! A publication that the darling of Kanye West therefore reposted via his story Instagram !

Kim Kardashian, a new color available

Thus, Kim Kardashian reposted the picture of her little sister with the following caption : “New colors for the collection “Cozy” ! In fact, Kylie Jenner wore as well a new colour !

The users have loved it the photo of Kylie Jenner ! Indeedthe post in question has over 6 million likes... A true record for the mother of Stormi ! The comments are also very numerous and very appreciative ! We propose you to read some !

” Too beautiful dressed in the trademark of Kim ! Him everything going is amazing ! “” You’re doing the advertising for the brand of her sister Kim ! It is too mingon… She was very lucky to have you, you to give her a beautiful visibility I find it worrying ! “

And we can read on the social network of the sister of Kim ! Comments should therefore be very fun with 2 sisters, Kim and Kylie !

