her sister Kylie unveiled her oiled body in a bikini sexy !

If Kendall Jenner is often the fire on the Canvas, her sister Kylie has just overcome it by posting a video very alluring on Instagram.

In this period of confinement, Kendall Jenner continues to fuel its social networks. But her sister Kylie also comes to steal featured with a video ultra hot. MCE TV you everything.

Like the other members of her family, Kendall Jenner has not left her really his villa in L. A. But when it comes out for x reason, she does not forget to wear a mask.

On April 18, Kourtney Kardashian has celebrated only his 41 years with 3 children. But Kendall Jenner has also concocted a nice surprise.

Surrounded by their loved ones, the top model was thus organized a small parade of luxury cars in front of its portal. Kim, North, but also Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were also of the party.

Because of the pandemic, while the clan Kardashian-Jenner, therefore, has not been able to celebrate together the anniversary of the star. Containment requires !

Touched by this little attention, Kourtney Kardashian didn’t fail to capture the surprise of his sisters on Instagram. And the images are worth the detour.

Kendall Jenner: her sister Kylie ignites the Canvas in a bikini !

Like you, Kendall Jenner is eager to find his life before. And to pass the time, the top model no shortage of ideas.

Very often, the pretty brunette likes to share many beauty tips. But not only that.

When the star is of nostalgic mood, it puts the fire on the Canvas with pictures very alluring. But a few hours ago, one of her sisters stole the show.

It is, in fact, Kylie Jenner ! The pretty brunette seems to want to nail the beak to all his detractors.

A few days ago, the mom of Stormi has makes a real Furor on the web. Out in the streets of L. A, the star has been immortalized without make up and without extensions.

Then, of course, users have not missed it. If the business woman kept silent, she just put everyone in agreement with this video ultra hot.

In the extract, the sister of Kendall Jenner seems to be taking a good time to the edge of the pool. As you say that in his post, compliments coming from all sides !

See this publication on Instagram

Tags : Kylie Jenner news – Kylie Jenner bikini kylie jenner buzz – Kylie Jenner buzz Instagram – Kylie Jenner Instagram – Kylie Jenner Lifestyle – Kylie Jenner sexy