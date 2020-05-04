her sister Kylie wears her clothing SKIMS !

Kylie Jenner is a fan of the range of body created by her sister, Kim Kardashian. The young woman proudly wears a product SKIMS over the networks.

Between brothers and sisters, the support is crucial ! Kim Kardashian can count on Kylie Jenner to promote her clothing brand, SKIMS ! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

Kim Kardashian is today a woman accomplished. Mom of four beautiful children, the wife of Kanye West is also a real business woman. In fact, for several years the daughter of Kris not stop.

It went on to conquer, little by little, the world of fashion. And if it had not first made a splash thanks to its brand of make-up, KKW Beautythe pretty brunette did not want to stay there.

In fact, shortly after, Kim Kardashian unveiled SKIMS ! A lingerie brand that highlights the sheaths and clothing cozy.

Faithful to itself, the star of the reality show american serves today, therefore, of social networks to promote its famous underwear. Products that his little sister seems to love it.

Kim Kardashian shows Kylie in a body SKIMS !

Proud to brand of its big sister, Kylie Jenner seems to be a loyal customer. In fact, the young woman was probably the first fan of SKIMS. Today, she does not hesitate to wear the garment molding created by Kim Kardashian.

A gesture that the mother of North, Saint, Psalm, and Chicago has enjoyed since it was published a post on his account Instagram.

The mouth, the heart, the youngest daughter of the family was so famous body Long Sleeve Mock Neck that was a dream silhouette.

In fact, the sister of Kim Kardashian has put forward the the star product of the collection. And if Jazz of the JLC Family had not been filled by the brand, Kylie Jenner seems to be, on the contrary, totally thrilled !

