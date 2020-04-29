her sister Kylie went on to TikTok sexy with Stassie !

Kylie Jenner just make the buzz on TikTok. With his BFF Stassie, she mimicked brilliantly with her mother Kris Jenner and her sister Kendall.

Kylie Jenner attends as she can to chase away the boredom. With her best friend Stassie, she is also mocked a quarrel past between her mother Kris and sister Kendall at the about a john via the application TikTok. MCE TV explain to you.

Even in this period of confinement,Kendall and Kylie Jenner continue to make the buzz on the web. But a few days ago, the youngest daughter of Kris Jenner has unfortunately caused a small Outcry.

At a small exit in the center city of Beverly Hills, the aunt of North bet on the simplicity. In the Face of paparazzi, Kylie Jenner has, furthermore, been shown without make up and without extensions.

Then, of course, when the images have fuitées on the web, internet users have given heart and joy for the tackle.“Horrible… she is unrecognizable without makeup “, could be read on Twitter or even : “Well, it would be better to go with a mask.”

But the influenceuse seems to want to take revenge. Like her sister Kendall, it floods its social networks, photos muy caliente.

In addition, she is no longer alone with her daughter Stormi in this confinement period. The proof in pictures !

Kendall Jenner: her sister Kylie went on to TikTok sexy with her BFF !

For several hours, Kylie Jenner and his friend Anastasia Karanikolaou put the fire on their social networks. To see their latest videos, the two stars take a good time.

Au programme : drinks, tanning on the edge of the pool and they also break open on TikTok. Lately, Kylie Jenner has shared a hilarious video on his account Instagram.

In the excerpt, the pretty brunette imitates with his BFF Stassie : her mother Kris Jenner and her sister Kendall. And the two young women are illustrated with brio.

According to the sequence aired during an episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians “mother and daughter got into a fight because of a jean. More than 13 million people have watched the video TikTok of the beautiful Kylie. Well done !

