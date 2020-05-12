her stylist is missing him a lot !

The containment may seem like a long time… So without vanity, Kendall Jenner has really hurt ! The star regrets on Insta…

Hard-hard, containment ! He has just completed in France, and one sees what may have been missed… For Kendall Jenner, the hardest : his hairdresser ! She misses him so much. And she does not hesitate to show it on Insta !

Stay at home, it is nice… But without vanity, without beauty, without barber : man and women have had to deal with them even. But for hair, it seems so unfeasible…

The French have taken a hairdressers assaultyesterday. But in the United States, the containment continues : Kendall Jenner was beginning to get impatient… Because its hair grows, and her dressing table is not there !

The sister of Kim Kardashian has been awarded a story by his hairdresser : “your hair miss me, Kendall ! ” The star has us so accustomed to color changes and hairdressing regular…

This time, it therefore remains blocked in it. And her dressing table is missing him also. Sister Kardashian is re-releasing so the story with a nice message. “I miss you too, Jen. “

Kendall Jenner and her dressing table : a beautiful story

A beautiful story of friendship between the hairdresser and his client, so… Because the two seem very attached to them. They send so of kindnesses by Instagram. But we wait for their reunion !

We have seen Kendall Jenner blonde, brunette, with a square, long hair… so We can think thata beautiful story is tied to her hair. And so to her dressing table… The time must seem long !

The two young women must as well looking forward to the end of the containment. Because the guard rarely have the hair too long, wearing the same way… And the other one needs to appreciate his client !

We therefore wish good luck to Kendall Jenner, because these moments to take care of her hair seem to be much to miss him… The containment may still seem long !

Tags : Kendall Jenner – Kendall Jenner 2020 – Kendall Jenner news – Kendall Jenner hairstyle – Kendall Jenner containment – Kendall Jenner Coronavirus – kendall jenner brand