her sweet message to celebrate 14 years of sobriety from her husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell makes a soft statement of her husband. While the latter was celebrating his 14 years of sobriety, the pretty blonde left him a sweet message on the social networks. It is with a touch of humour and a lot of sincerity as a performer Veronica Mars has opened his heart : “Has the man who laughed at me on our wedding photos because I’ve cried too many tears of joy, that brought a folding bed for two years in a row to show his girls how to be the most adventurous as possible, that has held our dear little puppy for eight hours the day where we had to euthanize, I know how much you loved to drink. I know how it is put across your path. And I know, because I’ve seen how you worked to live without, she writes without a filter. I’m always impressed by your dedication, and the level of moral strength that you are prescribed, such as surgery emotional, every night“, she wrote.

With emotion and sincerity, the actress continues : “You’re always there to guide me, as well as all of our friends, with an open mind and love hard when it should, “she says. You became fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging everyone to grow. I am so proud that you’ve never been ashamed of your story, but on the contrary that you’ve shared as widely as possible in the hope that it may inspire someone to become a better version of himself. You got me definitely inspired to become one.“Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are inseparable for many years. In a relationship for 11 years, they got engaged in 2010, before marrying in a ceremony purified by 2013.