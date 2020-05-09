her sweet message to celebrate 14 years of sobriety from her husband Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell makes a soft statement of her husband. While the latter was celebrating his 14 years of sobriety, the pretty blonde left him a sweet message on the social networks. It is with a touch of humour and a lot of sincerity as a performer Veronica Mars has opened his heart : “Has the man who laughed at me on our wedding photos because I’ve cried too many tears of joy, that brought a folding bed for two years in a row to show his girls how to be the most adventurous as possible, that has held our dear little puppy for eight hours the day where we had to euthanize, I know how much you loved to drink. I know how it is put across your path. And I know, because I’ve seen how you worked to live without, she writes without a filter. I’m always impressed by your dedication, and the level of moral strength that you are prescribed, such as surgery emotional, every night“, she wrote.

With emotion and sincerity, the actress continues : “You’re always there to guide me, as well as all of our friends, with an open mind and love hard when it should, “she says. You became fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging everyone to grow. I am so proud that you’ve never been ashamed of your story, but on the contrary that you’ve shared as widely as possible in the hope that it may inspire someone to become a better version of himself. You got me definitely inspired to become one.“Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are inseparable for many years. In a relationship for 11 years, they got engaged in 2010, before marrying in a ceremony purified by 2013.

To the man mocked me in our wedding photos because I skreg too many tears of joy, Who wore a baby Bjorn for 2 straight years to show his girls how to be as adventurous as possible, Who held our dear little shakey mann pup for 8 hrs straight on the day we had to put him down, I know how much you loved using. I know how much it got in your way. And I know, because I saw how hard you worked to live without it. I will forever be in awe of your dedication, and the level of fierce moral inventory you perform on yourself, like an emotional surgery, every single night. You never fail to make amends, or say sorry when stis are needed. You are always available to guide me, and all of our friends, with open ears and tough love when stis are needed most. You have become the fertilizer in the garden of our life, encouraging everyone to grow. I’m so proud that you have never been ashamed of your story, aim instead shared it widely, with the hope it might inspire someone else to become the best version of themselves. You have certainly inspired me to do so. I love you more than I ever thought I could love anyone, and I want you to know, I see you. I see how hard you work. You set an excellent example of being human. Happy 14th year sobriety birthday, @daxshepard. Xoxo

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) we



