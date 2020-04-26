her violent charge against the host Wendy Williams – The News Tribune

A few days ago, the tv presenter Wendy Williams surprised everyone by going to a party organized by the star of american rap, 50 Cent. In effect, the two being in the cold, it was very surprising to see it continue to make on-the-spot. Also, the rapper in New york has not necessarily enjoyed the thing, and did know.

On social networks, Curtis Jackson is so mounted in the niche, posting a photo of Wendy Williamsin the company of Tiffany Haddish. In the caption, the rapper known for his album “ Get Rich or Die Tryin’ “then mocked Williams, stating that she looked like a monster. ” Tiffany, be careful, there is a monster on your shoulder, don’t move “he launched before you take it out on the people who were trying to defend it.

50 Cent attacks Wendy Williams

Inviting fans to call Gohstbusters, in reference to the famous series of films chronicling the adventures of ghost hunters, the latter was therefore hit very hard, not hesitating to, once again, show itself to be very virulent to those he does not appreciate. A response to the evening of the last week during which Wendy Williamsdespite his ban from entering, has managed to get a small place.

Strained relationships

The relationship between the two stars are significantly strained after that Wendy Williams has openly criticized 50 Cent on the occasion of his show. In return, 50 Cent did not hesitate to attack the social networks. On Instagramthis last has even been compared to a smoker of crack cocaine following revelations about his fight against addiction to the drug have leaked on the networks social and news sites.