“Her” : why the film with Joaquin Phoenix is an echo of the outbreak of coronavirus

The eye of Terra : Review Her today, we are surprised of the many echoes with what we have been able to live these last few weeks – and what we’re going to still live in those who will follow. Social distancing, for example, is omnipresent. When Theodore (single not yet divorced, cherishing his solitude in his apartment desert) finds her best friend Amy (Amy Adams) in an elevator, it is at a distance of one metre that they gossip. The isolation of the protagonist is clear, even when he disappeared into the crowds of passers-by. The night city through which it passes seems to be asleep, pause. As in a dream.

Between Theodore and Samantha, the distance is less social than sentimental. Everything opposes them – a human, an artificial intelligence – and yet all of the unit. Outside of the materiality and mortality, and the theme of alienation is a constant in the mouth of Samantha. She makes up a song where she speaks of these “million miles” that separate her and him. Similarly, when[[spoiler]she leaves, she explains to Theodore reside now “in this endless space between the words”[[spoiler]. Disturbing !

And when Samantha wants to materialize a feeling or a memory, it does so in the form of music, beautiful, harmonious. However, this appeal to the emotion of the music and to the creation in a broad sense as a form of self-transcendence and escape was shared by many anonymous during the confinement.

The opinion of the expert : “This movie was released in 2013 and is the stage for a near future. However, it is more topical than ever, it is borderline creepy ! Her, this is our reality with seven years in advance. Hard not to think of the current situation, the containment and the déconfinement. The interactions that we are shown are for most computer. Since his separation with his ex-wife, Theodore is playing games in virtual reality in order to deceive the boredom, and uses apps to meet in order to keep his sex life active.

However, this is what has been observed in recent weeks : the use of the “online dating” by single individuals alone, or even couples who are confined to a distance in order to “keep in touch”. In this sense, the sex scene between Theodore and Samantha (who make love with their voice) evokes the sex by phone likely to be implemented by couples during this period. At the level of social interactions still, is woven an intriguing parallel, that of Amy. His marriage is on the downward slope since she and her boyfriend are H-24 together. Just as there has been an explosion of divorces (especially in China) from the beginning of the déconfinement !

This film is also placed under the sign of social distancing. The job of Theodore is to write letters for people who are separated, by space, by life. However, one has the impression that there is a person in his company. And, most importantly, a huge gap between him and his colleagues. Ditto when he walks in the city. Plans-wide give us the feeling that it is small compared to the immensity of the buildings”

For his love story at a distance