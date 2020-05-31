Hercules : The film has the potential to become the best live-action Disney ?

At the time of launch in the production of live-action shovel, Disney has made the same mistake that one of his famous hero, Hercules. Just like the young man to the wick redhead, who felt that “a hero is only as good as his weapon“, the studios have embarked on this adventure with pictures full head. For example, it would suffice to adapt shooting real their cartoons, plan by plan, to attract the public in the dark rooms. Nevertheless, they are beginning to understand that the rules of the game are a bit more complex than that ! It is for this reason that the brothers Russo (Avengers Endgame) have promised not to reproduce the same error made on The Lion King for the remake ofHercules. One of the arguments that should make the film the best live-action Disney !

The two filmmakers, that we will get back to the position of producers, will deliver to viewers a story that is both faithful to the one they know, while offering a new facet. In other words, fans ofHercules will the atmosphere and the outlines of the cartoon, as well as the famous characters of Mégara, Hades, and Philoctète, while discovering new facets. In addition, the fact that the film is a bit forgotten, even though it has the obvious qualities (replicas and hilarious, heroes endearing, rhythmic, fast-paced), made him the perfect candidate for a facelift ! The public will be able to be re-appropriated without evil this adventure with live-action, since the memory of the original will be erased from his mind.

Not to mention that the casting is perfect of the fans for the live-action Disney d’Hercules could well influence the choice of studios with big ears ! Ariana Grande in the role of Megara, Danny DeVito in the one of Phil, Tom Holland or K. J. Apa in one of the hero… All the stars that we would love to see all the singing while moving in a landscape of the mythological. Finished the animals of the savannah in CGI speak, welcome to the actors in flesh and bones ! Even if the brothers Russo have a habit of evolving in environments where special effects are the norm, we hope that it will mean more scenery real in this remake. And why not, more stunts from the actors to the shows. The perfect recipe to makeHercules the best live action Disney !