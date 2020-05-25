Hercules : Tom Holland (Spider-Man) is he the perfect actor to play the main role ?

The casting is perfect of the fans for the live-action Disney cartoon Hercules is the same as ours : Tom Holland would be perfect in the sandals of this hero ! However, once is not custom, the hope of the fans could well come to fruition. In fact, we would not be surprised that the interpreter of Spider-Man either at the very top of the list of studios with big ears ! Already accustomed to embody the characters of the first plan, the young actor of 23 years of age has enough experience to handle the pressure that often accompanies the role of iconic. The spectators are never as quick to criticize a player when he takes on the costume of one of their favorite heroes ! However, too many connections bind Tom Holland with Hercules that Disney doesn’t decide to jump on the opportunity.

Peter Parker

In the chairs of the producers, we will find the famous brothers Russo. However, the directors ofAvengers Endgame, who have promised not to reproduce the same error made on the Lion King for the remake ofHercules, have a special relationship with Tom Holland. The evidence, they have chosen to take the title role in their next film, Cherry ! And it is under their tutelage that he made his first steps within the MCU, on the occasion of the release of Captain America:Civil War in 2016. Not to mention that the character of the hero mythological it would go like a glovesince they both share the impetuosity of youth, as well as a naive character but generous ! The icing on the cake, the actor knows how to sing : it is the musical Billy Elliot which was made known to the general public between 2008 and 2010. We will put our hand cut, Disney will caster Tom Holland !