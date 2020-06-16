Hercules : Tom Holland (Spider-Man) VS Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date), what the actor should have the main role ?

Two teams face-off in the networks of all the castingHerculesthe next live-action Disney studios ! Produced by the brothers Russo (Avengers Final), which have committed to not play with this remake the same mistake that he made in The Lion King, is a film highly anticipated by viewers. In the origin, not the cartoon most popular of the studies in the ears… However, the film has a fan base well decided to give your opinion about the actors who play the main characters. On the one hand, we have those who hoped to see Tom Holland will assume the role of this hero, and on the other hand, those who dream that this is Noah Centineo ! But, what of these two actors is the most appropriate for that, not the mini-skirt of Hercules ?

going to see them again. ???? pic.twitter.com/16FAh3WPI4 — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) April 17, 2020

Hercules clearly has the potential to become the best live-action Disney, but for that, it is not to be mistaken in the choice of the interpreter of the main character. With respect to Noah Centineo, the 24-year-old became a star of the night to the morning thanks to its functions boyfriend in the romcoms Netflix Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, all the boys I’ve loved or The Perfect Date. Last year, he was found in Charlie’s Angels, and soon to be the poster Jack, an action movie about a service immersed in a search of the race with criminals, and, then, in The Masters of the universe. However, if Image Sony is capable of conceiving the actor in the skin of the famous warrior of he-manwhy Disney would be the one in the picture, not the equal of muscular Hercules ?

Dream of Disney live-action Hercules cast:Hercules – Tom HollandMeg – Ariana GrandeHades – Hugh JackmanZeus – The RockPhil – Danny DeVitoMuses – Lizzo, Jennifer Hudson, Normani, Megan Thee Sire, SZAPain & Panic: Billy Eichner and Tituss Burgess pic.twitter.com/mK0ROuSi27 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) The 30 of April 2020

Tom Holland has already passed his hump in front of the cameras. Also 24 years of age, the british actor has captivated the audience with its play of nuances in The Lost City of Z and In the heart of the Ocean. It is not surprising that he has attracted the attention of Marvel studios and Sony Pictures, who have selected to be the Spider-Man in the MCU ! Soon, the strength of this experience on the skin of the famous super hero, will be up to the poster The Devil All The Timea drama very black with Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska. For the brothers Russo, who have directed it in Captain America Civil War, Avengers Infinity War and Endgame, have so appreciated your talent as an actor that you have chosen to play the lead role of his next film, Cherry !

And here came the moment we have all been waiting for, where are we supposed to decide between two candidates for the role of Hercules ! These two promising stars have in common with a lot of charm, a filmography already full, and a healthy place with the celebrity. In terms of their ability to embody the credibility of this character and his mythology, one would tend to think that the physics of Noah Centineo is more in line with the hero’s. Her figure, naturally, resembles that of the protagonist of Disney, in contrast with that of Tom Holland, a much more slender. On the other hand, at the level of the interpretation of the character, it would be better, what is accustomed to the characters, brave, but clumsy and naive… And you, what do you think ?