Here are 10 fun facts about this film is in color

Poppie and Branch are back for a new adventure in which they discover that they are only one of the 6 tribes of Trolls that evoke 6 music genres: Funk, Country, Electronic, Classical, Pop and Rock.

So, here are 10 of the stories and secrets of shooting we do not know can not be about Trolls 2: world Tour.

1. To expand the world of the Trollsthe team behind the film has decided to create a map of the world based on the different genres of music. The 6 genres of music, therefore, represent the 6 different worlds.

2. To visually differentiate each world, they all have a different color palette. In the world of Pop, everything is pink and turquoise. In Rock, everything is black, red and dark blue. The Funk is purple and gold, the Country is located in the warm, neutral tones, the Classic is gold and the Techno is made up of bright colors.

3. The design of the characters is, of course, inspired by the toy ultrapopulaire of the 60’s and 70’s of the same name. Small, robust and with a voluminous hair and colorful, the characters are also inspired by the clothing of wool in which the famous toy was sold at the time. It is also the texture of the wool, which has inspired the whole universe that we can observe during the film.

4. The Trolls of the different worlds, all have a look inspired in the tissues most commonly associated with their genre of music. To the Trolls of the Rock, the textures of the main ones are the denim, leather, satin and net. The team of special effects, directed by Steve Wood, had to be creative! For example, to represent the lava, they have used the satin.

5. The fabrics and textures were inspired by each world, not just this one Rock!!! From the Trolls Techno advocate of love, peace and harmony, and their world under the water is inspired by the macrame. For the celestial atmosphere of “Symphonieville”, in the world of the Classics, rather, we note the embroidery, and so on.

6. One of the textures of the most difficult to recreate for the team of special effects was the brightness. In a scene where a character discovers an oasis in the desert, the water has been created out of thousands of millions of bright individual!

7. Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake are back in the roles of Daddy and Branch, but they have changed. Poppie is the queen of the Pop music world now and the Branch will try to support, while coping with the fact that he has feelings for her.

8. A new cast full of stars, attached to Daddy and Branch to the result. Rachel Bloom is Barb, the queen of the Rock, and his father is no other than Ozzy Osbourne. In the world of Country, we find Delta Dawn who is played by Kelly Clarkson and Sam Rockwell in the role of Hickory. In the world of Funk, renowned musicians such as Mary J. Blige, and Anderson Paak can be heard. And the list goes on!

9. In addition to the 6 genres of music key, Poppie and the Branch will meet many others during your adventure. Among these, we have the Jazz, the Reggae, and K-Pop.

10. The clan of K-Pop is played by the members of the very, very popular among the group of Red Velvet. It will also be measured by the Reggaeton in a dance competition that you’re not willing to forget.

