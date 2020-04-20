Here are 15 performance of the concert “One World”

From their sofas, spectators confined around the world were able to attend a concert in line outside the norm, bringing together dozens of stars, including Taylor Swift and the Rolling Stones, in support of the caregivers, in the front line in the fight against the pandemic.

You have missed the broadcast of “One World: Together At Home”?

Here are some of the performances broadcast during the concert, virtual.

1. Celine Dion, John Legend, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli and Lang Lang : “The Prayer”





2. John Legend and Sam Smith : “Stand by me”





3. Elton John : “I’m Still Standing”





4. Lady Gaga : “Smile”





5. The Rolling Stones : “You Can’t Always Get What You Want”





6. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes : “What A Wonderful World”





7. Jennifer Lopez : “People”





8. Taylor Swift : “Soon you’ll get better”





9. Niall Horan : “Slow Hands”





10. Keith Urban : “Higher Love”





11. Angela : “Balance your what”





12. Billie Joe Armstrong : “Wake Me Up When September Ends”





13. Billie Eilish and Finneas : “Sunny”





14. Stevie Wonder : “Lean On Me”





15. Kesha : “Praying”



