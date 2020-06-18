here are all of the services offered

Huawei today announced thethe inauguration of the new Customer Service Center in Milanin Via Francesco Londonio 20/A, which gives way to a new concept and is characterized by counselling one-to-one and many other services.

The Service Center will be open every day, from Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 to 19:00, and will offer a wide range of services.

Inside it will be possible to access the repair quick and transparent that will allow customers to experience first hand the process of repairing your service, and to observe the work of the technicians. But that’s not all, because it will also offer advice on a one-to-one in which experts from Huawei will provide advices about the configuration and use of the device and its services.

Huawei, however, also be held of the training events and workshops to encourage the passions of the users and motivate them to live new experiences with their products. The Store will also present a relaxation area to give a premium experience during the repair.

In addition, each week will also be proposed special events and initiatives, with gifts, services, tribute, and discounts.

You can also request an appointment for free repair through the page or the customer service free to 800-191435 (available 7 days / 7 from 8 to 21, except public holidays).

The Huawei Customer Service Center also will apply a 20% discount to the maximum price recommended by Huawei to the spare parts necessary for the repairs out of warranty.