here are its lip balm favorite (and you have certainly already tested)

Podiums in Hollywood, over the years, the products By By Terry have slipped in the vanity of celebrities. The iconic Baume de Rose, the essential foundation Click Brush… They have become a reference of their Beauty, Look and complexion zero defects. Round-up of those who can’t go without their product By Terry !

Kim Kardashian and the ” Baume de Rose “

Contrary to what one might think, the cosmetic brand By Terry is French ! It was founded by Terry de Gunzburg in 1998. Born in a family of scientist, Terry has made his weapons at Carita, and then at Yves Saint Laurent as a makeup artist and stylist. Terry was also at the origin of the famous pen illuminator ” Touche Eclat YSL “.

Today the brand By Terry is sold all over the world and many celebrities to own a few products on their boudoirs. To start with Kim Kardashian who is an absolute fan the lip balm ” Balm de Rose “. A care intensely nourishing formula, non-sticky, concentrated rose, which plumps up the lips throughout the year. Its silky texture allows you to wear it with a beauty developed.

Other fans of the brand

Actress Sienna Miller is also a fan of the Baume de Rose : “A veil of Compact Powder to effect golden skin, a stroke of the eyelash curler and a bit of lip Balm Rose By Terry on the lips, it only takes me three minutes, but it changes everything. I always end with the blush, I can’t live without. If I’m short, I fund a touch of lipstick pink on my cheekbones. “

The same passion for Kate Winslet : “ I carry a makeup minimalist. A foundation to fast, full and light as possible. I curl my eyelashes per usual. But no mascara during the day. I have to preserve my eyelashes, which are decreasing. And a bit of lip balm. I’m pretty addicted to lip Balm Rose By Terry for as long as I can remember. “

Cindy Crawford is a fan the foundation Light-Expert, Click Brush : “I never keep to me good beauty secrets – I like to share what works for me with other women ! “, she said in February 2018 at the W Magazine. For daily beauty, the mother of Kaia Gerber, apply a liquid foundation light expert Click Brush. “

Mad skincare, Caroline Receveur is a follower of a mask to the face of the brand : “For the body, I love the scrubs the coffee. For the face, I do from time to time a care detox deep. I also love the mask Hydra glow of home By Terry I am laying in a thick layer on the face, when I took the sun for example. But these care are not a reflex, I don’t impose any routine. Then again, I listen to my needs. “

> And you, what product signed By Terry is your favorite ?

Elizabeth Sall