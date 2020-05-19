here are the 10 films most viewed on Netflix

To wait before the launch on Netflix of the highly anticipated The Irishman, Marriage Story or The Kingthe New York Times has just published the list of the ten movies most viewed on the platform between October 2018 and September 2019. A first for Netflix, which has always been very discreet about its audience figures. Documentary, teen movies or horror movies, there’s something for all tastes.

Unsurprisingly, the film with the most seen on Netflix is Birdbox (80 million views), the thriller horror worn by Sandra Bullock. On the second step of the podium, we find Murder Mystery (73 million), with the unlikely duo Jennifer Aniston/Adam Sandler in a police comedy, which Netflix has already planned to give away in a second pane. And on the third step, with 52 million views, Triple Frontier, a thriller testostéroné with Ben Affleck.

Then come the teen movie The Perfect Date ($48 million) and Tall Girl (41 million) and then The Highwaymen (40 million), a road movie that revisits the hunt for Bonnie and Clyde, on a par with the distressing Obsession Secret, where Brenda Song wakes up from a coma without any memory of it.

The annoying Always Be My Maybedriven by yet hilarious Ali Wang, has been viewed over 32 million times and the trip new york the trio of mothers in their fifties of Otherhood, 29 million times. Finally, 20 million viewers, dumbfounded, witnessed the fiasco of the Fyre Festival in the incredible documentary Fyre.

