Here are the 10 songs that will mark the summer of 2020

The summer of 2020 is only the beginning for you, already, draw in the horizon, the first musical trends. Although it is only the prediction, we present the 10 songs that are at risk – very strongly, to play in a loop throughout the summer. If you like catchy music, it’s a safe bet that this playlist will make you move.

10. MAMACITA, Black Eyed Peas, Ozuna, J. King Soul

9. ILY (I LOVE you BABY), Table Surf

8. SAY SO, Doja Cat

7. ROSES, St JHN

6. THE DANCE OF THE MONKEY, TONES, AND I

5. Don’t START NOW, Dua Lipa

4. DELICIOUS, Justin Bieber

3. WARERMELON of SUGAR, Harry Styles

2. RHYTHM, Black Eyed Peas, J-Balvin

1. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd