Here are the 10 stars to the best paid Instagram

Hopper of HEADQUARTERS has published a ranking of the personalities of the best paid to post sponsored in Instagram. The amounts vary between 600 000 and 900 000 euro in the post.

The british firm of Hopper, HEADQUARTERS has made the top 10 stars with the best paid for a sponsored post on Instagram. You have to know when they extol the virtues of a brand in social networks.

Who are these ten people who have won the award this year? The classification goes from football player brazilian Neymar with 623.600 euros per sponsored post for… actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, with almost 900,000 euros per sponsored post (898.695 euros, to be exact).

Between the two of them, it is not the singer Taylor Swift with 639.000 euros, Justin Bieber with 662.000 euro (and his ex Selena Gomez with 751.000 eur), Beyoncé with 682.000 or even Ariana Grande with 755.000, Kim Kardashian with 760.000 but also the football player Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo with 787.000 and Kylie Jenner with there are 873,000 euros.

The top 10

1. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – 898.695 euros for the publication

2. Kylie Jenner – there are 873,000 euros for the publication

3. Cristiano Ronaldo – 787,000 euros for the publication

4. Kim Kardashian – 760,000 euros for the publication

5. Ariana Grande – 755.000 euros for the publication

6. Selena Gomez – 751.000 eur for the publication

7. Beyoncé Knowles – 682.000 euros for the publication

8. Justin Bieber – 662.000 euro for the publication

9. Taylor Swift – 639.000 euros for the publication

10. Neymar – 623.600 euros for the publication